CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Sky open WNBA Finals with 91-77 win over Mercury

By JOHN MARSHALL
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sevbh_0cNCLrvy00
Mercury Aces Basketball Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy, left, and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) dive for a loose ball during the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) (Chase Stevens)

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Chicago Sky had the talent to make deep runs into the WNBA playoffs the past few years, yet lacked the missing piece to reach the WNBA Finals

Candace Parker's decision to return home to Chicago filled the hole in the Sky, giving them the calming veteran presence they had needed.

Parker calmed Chicago after a shaky start and scored 16 points, lifting the Sky to a 91-77 win over the tired Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday.

“Everybody had first-game jitters except Candace,” Copper said. “She was that calmness for us.”

Those jitters put the Sky into an early hole as they clanged shots and were slow on defensive rotations. Calmed by the words of Parker and coach James Wade, Chicago took control with a 21-2 run spanning halftime to go up 17.

Chicago kept up the pace from there, shooting 53% from the floor and making all 11 of its free throws.

Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 21 points and Allie Quigley added 18. Courtney Vandersloot was the offensive orchestrator, finishing with 12 points, 11 assists and no turnovers.

Parker held it all together while hitting 7 of 10 shots and grabbing eight rebounds to give Chicago home-court advantage in the best-of-five series.

Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix.

“I don’t think I understood when I was younger is that you have to be the calm for the storm and you have to be the storm when everyone’s calm,” Parker said.

The Mercury played without guards Kia Nurse (torn ACL) and Sophie Cunningham (left calf strain). They also had a short turnaround after clinching the semifinals Friday in Las Vegas while the Sky had three days off after taking down Connecticut.

The lack of depth and rest hurt the Mercury against one of the WNBA’s best offensive teams, leaving them a step behind most of the game after a good start.

Brittney Griner had 20 points and Diana Taurasi 17 for the Mercury, who pulled within eight late before running out of steam and time.

“I don’t want to make excuses, but we were fatigued,” Mercury coach Sandy Brondello said. “If you’re not physically tired, then when you get mentally tired, the execution wasn’t really there where we needed it to be on both ends of the floor."

The 2021 WNBA Finals is the first for both franchises since the Mercury swept the Sky in 2014.

It's also a showdown between two of the sport's all-time greats still at the top of their games.

A three-time WNBA champion and the league's all-time leading scorer, the 39-year-old Taurasi took over down the stretch of Game 5 against Las Vegas, scoring 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter. She was voted the greatest player in the WNBA's 25-history by the fans in ceremony before Game 1 of the finals.

Parker, a two-time league MVP, returned home to Chicago this season after playing her first 13 seasons in Los Angeles and has been a key reason the Sky reached the finals, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the clinching game against Connecticut in the semifinals. The 35-year-old was honored with several other players as one of the WNBA's 25 greatest players during a ceremony after the first quarter of Game 1.

Once the finals started, Taurasi kick started Phoenix's good shooting with two early 3s, helping the Mercury build an early nine-point lead.

Parker led the Sky back from a shaky start, scoring 11 first-half points while keying a late second quarter 17-0 run that put Chicago up 46-35 at halftime.

Chicago stretched the lead to 17 in the third quarter before Phoenix went on a 10-2 run to pull within 52-45.

That's as close as the Mercury would get.

The Sky continued to drop in shots, pushing the lead to 86-66 midway through the fourth quarter before withstanding a late run by Phoenix's reserves.

TAURASI'S WEEKEND

Taurasi had quite a weekend.

After leading the Mercury to a series-clinching road win over Las Vegas Friday night, she got home in time for the birth of her daughter with wife and former teammate Penny Taylor. Taurasi then had a day to get ready for the finals and was named the WNBA's GOAT before Game 1.

“It’s been a pretty eventful last two days,” she said. “What we got done in Vegas was no easy feat. That was a very difficult game that we found ourselves winning and then obviously flying home and getting the best win ever, a healthy daughter and a healthy wife.”

Game 2 is Wednesday in Phoenix.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
earnthenecklace.com

Cherelle Griner Wiki: Facts About Brittney Griner’s Wife

Brittney Griner’s off-the-court drama never fails to attract the Internet’s attention. After her brief feud with Kristine Anigwe and her bitter divorce from Glory Johnson, WNBA fans want to know who Brittney Griner’s girlfriend or wife is currently. The Phoenix Mercury star has moved on from her relationship drama and is now happily married to Cherelle Watson. Her wife is the reason why Griner opted to played in the shortened 2020 season as well. However, there’s very little known about who Cherelle Watson is. So we reveal more about their relationship in this Cherelle Griner wiki.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Four legit college suitors emerge for Bronny James

LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny, is widely regarded as one of the most fascinating young basketball recruits in the country. Obviously because his father is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, anything Bronny does is under a bit of a magnifying glass. That said, even if LeBron wasn’t...
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Waiving Notable Shooting Guard

The start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season is in just six days and teams are busy at work trying to finalize their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers inched a step closer to that goal by making their first major cut of the preseason on Wednesday. According to Jovan Buha...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allie Quigley
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Brittney Griner
The Spun

Michael Jordan Has Brutally Honest Admission On NASCAR

Michael Jordan jumped into the world of NASCAR, forming a new team with veteran driver Denny Hamlin, with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel. The No. 23 car won its first race earlier this year, as Wallace earned his first career victory on October 4. Jordan recently spoke with NBC’s Today...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba Playoffs#Phoenix Mercury#Ap#The Chicago Sky#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Magic rookie Jalen Suggs still out with non-COVID illness

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 selection in this summer’s NBA Draft, did not practice Friday and still is sidelined with a non-COVID illness, according to coach Jamahl Mosley. Suggs did not play in Wednesday’s final preseason game against the Boston Celtics — a 103-102 Magic victory — and his status remains day-to-day. “He was not able to practice today, but he was in the building ...
NBA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy