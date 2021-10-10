CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel showcases luxury & natural design

Cover picture for the articleFrom October to December 29, Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel is offering Florida Residents 20% off rooms and suites. Oyster Bay Boutique Hotel, founded in 2021, is downtown Pensacola’s newest boutique hotel owned and operated by the Studer Family of Companies. After a complete interior renovation led by Bear General Contractors, the hotel has officially opened its doors on Bayfront Parkway. Established in the historic district of downtown Pensacola the property’s concept focuses on local authenticity, modest luxury, and natural design and is the city’s first hotel to focus on sustainability and wellness.

