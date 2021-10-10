CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot by police in Kentucky, investigation begins

By Associated Press
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

MIDDLESBORO, KY (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer.

Kentucky State Police said the Middlesboro Police Department has asked the agency to investigate the shooting of a suspect by a police officer at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man died at a hospital after he was shot in Bell County. Authorities say no police officers or members of the public were injured. No other details of the shooting have been provided.

An autopsy has been scheduled by a state medical examiner in Frankfort.

