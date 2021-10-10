Man fatally shot by police in Kentucky, investigation begins

MIDDLESBORO, KY (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer.

Kentucky State Police said the Middlesboro Police Department has asked the agency to investigate the shooting of a suspect by a police officer at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man died at a hospital after he was shot in Bell County. Authorities say no police officers or members of the public were injured. No other details of the shooting have been provided.

An autopsy has been scheduled by a state medical examiner in Frankfort.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.