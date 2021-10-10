Field hockey notebook: Walpole carries on without star senior

If you’re a Walpole Porker, aspiring for the state championship isn’t so much an idea as it is a tradition. The 12 state titles in their trophy case are well-documented, and star seniors Natalie Griffin, Caroline Whelan and Jess Tosone are well-aware of the fact the program hasn’t won one since 2016, too. The mere conversation of falling in the Div. 1 South final in 2018 and 2019 makes Griffin sigh; knowing how close they’ve gotten. They want one badly.