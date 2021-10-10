CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dame Joan Collins 'couldn't bear' not having younger husband

By Celebretainment
atchisonglobenow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDame Joan Collins “couldn’t bear” to be married to a man her “own age”. The 88-year-old actress tied the knot with her fifth husband, 56-year-old Percy Gibson, in 2002 and she “can’t imagine” life without him by her side. She said: “He’s the best, I can’t imagine life without him....

www.atchisonglobenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Dame Joan Collins, 88, looks incredible in age-defying holiday photo

Dame Joan Collins really is a timeless beauty. The 88-year-old Dynasty star has stunned fans with a new holiday snapshot in which she showcases her incredible figure and endless legs. Joan is currently soaking up the sun with her beloved husband, Percy Gibson, who also features in the photograph. WATCH:...
Hello Magazine

Everything you need to know about Joan Collins: age, children, net worth and more

Joan Collins is an iconic actress who is known for a number of high-profile roles, not least as Alexis Colby in the nighttime soap Dynasty, a role she inhabited for ten years. But what do you know about Joan's life away from the cameras? From her five marriages to her incredible fortune, keep reading for everything you need to know about her below…
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mancini
Person
Joan Collins
meaws.com

'They've had enough oxygen!' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed by Dame Joan Collins

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "had enough oxygen".The actress' brutal put down comes as she detailed her adoration for his brother Prince William and his family.The 88-year-old says she is not keen on talking about the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Sussex, 40.However, the Dynasty legend branded the Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate Middleton, both 39, "great".She said the couple "do a lot for the country" as she compared them to Harry and Meghan.Speaking in a new interview, Joan refused to be drawn into conversation about the latter.When asked what she "made" of them, she is said to have flashed a "look of disdain"."I feel that they've had enough oxygen," Joan stated."But what I will say is that I absolutely love Kate Middleton and Prince.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Elton John's Husband Is 15 Years Younger Than Him

Legendary singer-songwriter Sir Elton John has been with his husband for 28 years. The couple started their relationship in 1993 and entered a civil partnership in December 2005. When same-sex marriage became legal in England, the two turned their civil partnership into a marriage, marking the historic occasion with a...
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

How Did Zach & Tori Roloff Afford A Million Dollar House?!

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff recently revealed that they moved to Washington! The couple shared their exciting news on social media with a photo of themselves leaving their old home behind. They also posted a snap of their family of four, plus their dog Murphy, sitting on their new porch. They seem thrilled to be in their new house, but of course, there’s a lot of work to be done.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Marriages#Sunday Times
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lourdes Leon Wants Everyone to Know She's Not a "Material Girl" — Madonna Made Sure of That

Lourdes "Lola" Leon wants you to know that she's way more than just Madonna's daughter. In a recent candid chat with Debi Mazar for Interview magazine, the 25-year-old model explained how her upbringing changed her perception of money and beauty, and not in the way that you would think. For one, she paid for her college tuition and her New York City apartment on her own, explaining that she didn't get "handouts" because Madonna was cautious about her children becoming entitled. Lola also wasn't open to accepting money from Madonna, whom she described as a "control freak." However, she's not oblivious about her position in society, either. "Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that," she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy