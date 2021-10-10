CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Halsey Performs in Futuristic Bodysuit With Latex Boots on ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RWuTn_0cNCKVSd00

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Halsey stepped out in edgy fashion yesterday for her latest performance on “Saturday Night Live.”

The “Without Me” singer first performed “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God” in futuristic style, wearing a black leather bodysuit. Her outfit featured long sleeves, as well as linear moto-style quilting along its bodice and neckline. The singer accented the sleek piece with a belt and equally slick black latex over-the-knee boots. Her footwear included pointed toes and stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHrxh_0cNCKVSd00
Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

For her second set of “Darling” with Lindsey Buckingham, the “Eastside” singer changed into another all-black look that mixed edge and romance. Her outfit took the form of a long black dress with puffed sleeves, as well as an exaggerated waistline that flared out in a heart-like shape. The look was accessorized with sheer black fingerless gloves, as well as a black top hat accented with a mesh veil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOxbo_0cNCKVSd00
Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Towering boots have re-entered shoe rotations, now that in-person events have resumed. Halsey’s thigh-high style is a popular silhouette, which can provide more coverage and has the ability to alter outfit proportions. She isn’t the only star who’s stepped out in tall boots lately; celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Olivia Culpo and Bia have also worn styles from top brands like Alexandre Vauthier, Valentino and Bottega Veneta in recent weeks. Kim Kardashian, the host of last night’s “Saturday Night Live” episode that Halsey performed on, has frequently worn tall boots by Balenciaga throughout the last month on a frequent basis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2emw_0cNCKVSd00
Halsey performs on “Saturday Night Live.” CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

When it comes to footwear, the “Bad At Love” singer often opts for bold styles with an edgy twist. For formal occasions, she can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals by Ruthie Davis and Christian Louboutin. Her off-duty looks include Nike and Converse sneakers, as well as loafers and boots from Dr. Martens and Lamoda.

Bring your fall looks a slick twist with black boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbHTA_0cNCKVSd00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Viktory boots, $120.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llil5_0cNCKVSd00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Nine West Gabal boots, $200.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANyJT_0cNCKVSd00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Sulema boots, $225.

Click through the gallery to find more of Halsey’s statement style over the years.

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Daniella Vitale Is Ferragamo’s New CEO of North America

The Salvatore Ferragamo Group is bulking up its management team. Daniella Vitale will join the company as chief executive officer North America effective Oct. 18, while Vincenzo Equestre took on the position of CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa on Oct. 7. This marks a return to Ferragamo for Vitale,...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Chic Black Jumpsuit With Glass Slippers on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Simone Biles brought a sleek take on her versatile style for an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The 24-year-old Olympian appeared on the late-night show in a strapless black jumpsuit. The garment featured a wide-leg silhouette, while also proving ideal for layering. Biles paired the chic piece with a pair of crop earrings, which indulged several natural pearls on thin gold chains. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore Cinderella-worthy clear sandals. Her footwear featured transparent block heels that appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, as well as clear PVC toe and slingback straps. The “glass slipper” shoes transformed her outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Alexandre Vauthier
Person
Olivia Culpo
Person
Halsey
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
Footwear News

Megan Fox Brings Back the All-Leather Trend in See-Through Heels With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is revitalizing one of 2020’s biggest trends for fall. The “Transformers” actress joined her beau, Machine Gun Kelly, for a couple’s interview as part of their new GQ cover story. In the video shared to the publication’s Instagram, Fox opted for an effortless glam in a matching blue leather corseted tank top and pants set. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Fox’s case, a full set, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Goes Country Glam in Pink Romper and Western Boots at the 2021 ACL Festival

Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by aclfestival (@aclfestival) Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Halsey Looks Like a Futuristic Superhero in Her First Major Performance Since Giving Birth

Following the HBO Max premiere of their If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power film, Halsey made her return to the stage during Saturday Night Live's Oct. 9 episode, which was hosted by Kim Kardashian. Dressed in a sleek black catsuit, Halsey commanded the stage as they performed "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God" before switching things up in a black dress and bringing out Lindsey Buckingham for a rendition of "Darling," featured on their fourth studio album.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Snl#Black Boots#Over The Knee Boots#Fn
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready for a Show in a Tied-Up Tee, Spandex Shorts & Hot Pink Sneakers

Miley Cyrus has us wanting to hop on a flight to Texas this weekend as she prepares for the Austin City Limits festival. Previewing her soundcheck on Instagram last night, the “Prisoner” musician kept comfortable in a sleeveless T-shirt that read “Jailbait” in hot pink lettering; under the tied-up shirt came a pair of classic black spandex shorts and a chain-linked low-rise belt. The coloring of her tee echoed into her choice of sneakers — a pair of low-top canvas sneakers with a hot pink upper. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) Cyrus herself is making up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Returns to Sin City in a Polka Dot Dress & a Boa Made of Money

Lady Gaga is making her triumphant return to Las Vegas this week for her reimagined residency. Prepping for her upcoming performance series, the “Bad Romance” songstress teased her Sin City style as she boarded a private jet. Gaga’s ensemble kicked off with a ruched polka dot dress from Magda Butrym’s fall ’21 collection, a design that includes a petal neckline and a $1,595 price tag. The outfit also included a rare hot pink Hermès Birkin bag — similar totes resell for upwards of $25,000 or more — and Valentino sunglasses. To give the look one final Las Vegas-ready touch, the “Telephone” artist...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in a Silky Gown & Green Stilettos on the Red Carpet

Beyoncé is all about the dramatic glamour this fall. The “Drunk in Love” songstress attended last night’s premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in Los Angeles, sneaking into the event sans stopping at the red carpet. Not to worry, though, as Beyoncé made sure her 213 million Instagram followers got a look at her evening wear with a series of posts on Wednesday night. For the event, the musician tapped Alexandre Vauthier in a plunging two-piece gown from the designer’s collections; the halter neck silhouette featured a black top with a silky green skirt overlay, complete with a high-leg slit and pockets,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GoldDerby

‘SNL’ preview: Rami Malek called a ‘demon’ by ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member as he prepares to host [WATCH]

This weekend marks the first time Rami Malek is hosting “Saturday Night Live,” but it turns out he’s not being welcomed with open arms by the regular cast members. “You know Rami, a lot of people find your eyes unnerving, but I don’t see it,” Ego Nwodim jokingly tells him in the latest “SNL” preview video (watch above). When Bowen Yang challenges them to a staring contest, Nwodim takes one look into Malek’s peepers and declares matter-of-factly, “This man is a demon.” The episode airs Saturday, October 16 on NBC. SEEKim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ monologue zings family, Kanye West and O.J. Simpson In...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Nicki Minaj Pops in a Yellow Bustier Bodysuit, Neon Pink Wig & ‘Hot Chick’ Pumps

Nicki Minaj showed off a bright side to her style this week in one of her most daring looks to date. The “Bang Bang” rapper modeled a colorful look on her Instagram on Tuesday night, posing in a neon cut wig and a strapless bodysuit; the sleeveless number included a bustier-style silhouette and a peek-a-boo cut across the torso. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) To...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Continues Her Goth Streak in a Mesh Dress & Fall’s Favorite Boots

Kourtney Kardashian continued her edgy streak as she grabbed dinner with Travis Barker and Kendall Jenner this week. Stopping by Zero Bond in New York on Thursday night, the Poosh founder opted for her new go-to outfit combination: all-black monochrome. The look came courtesy of Rick Owens and Gucci, layering a cutout mesh shrug over a coordinating little black bralette and skirt with a fuzzy bag to match. On her feet, Kourtney tapped one of this year’s biggest up-and-coming brands, Gia Borghini. A collaboration with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the square-toe boots featured sleek black leather uppers and a rubber tap heel measuring...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for ‘SNL’ Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

Kim Kardashian stepped out in bold style for an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City, following her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The media personality arrived in a hot pink catsuit by Balenciaga, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and rounded neckline. For added drama, the piece was layered with a matching feather coat and accessorized with large crystal stud earrings. Kardashian’s look follows two additional all-pink outfits she’s worn this week while rehearsing ‘SNL’ in New York City, also by Balenciaga. In recent weeks, she’s also been spotted in similar single-tone outfits from the French luxury brand—including a fully...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Winnie Harlow Edges Up in a Leather Minidress, Crystal Tights & Stunning Platforms

Winnie Harlow ate and left no crumbs at “The Harder They Fall” premiere last night. Arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles, the model opted for a head-to-toe Versace moment in all-black attire. Her look kicked off with a blazer-style minidress constructed from sleek leather and layered over crystal-embellished sheer tights. A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Harlow’s case, a dress too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy