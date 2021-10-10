CDD 10 board to receive update on home where Villager refuses to remove lawn ornaments

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors will receive an update this week on a home where a Villager has refused to remove lawn ornaments. Daily $25 fines are adding up at the home of Scott Marsden who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin. He was given three days to bring his property into compliance during a public hearing last month before the CDD 10 Board of Supervisors.