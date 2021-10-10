Down a man, Rapids charge back to stun Minnesota

With six games to go in the regular season, Minnesota United and the Colorado Rapids will both have an eye on the playoffs this afternoon. As Adrian Heath emphasized after practice earlier in the week, at this point “every game and every point is crucial.” This is Minnesota’s and Colorado’s game in hand - except for Colorado, Minnesota, the Seattle Sounders, and the Vancouver Whitecaps the rest of the West has the weekend off for the international break - so the remainder of the season will be played out even. The math remains tight and it is hard to say anything definitive, but in the West it seems that the top four is settling in to be Seattle (54 points), Sporting Kansas City (52), Colorado (48), and the Portland Timbers (46), with four, or possibly five, teams fighting for the remaining three playoff spots: Real Salt Lake (39), LA Galaxy (39), Minnesota (38), Vancouver (37), and possibly LAFC (34). With a win today Minnesota would get within range of the Timbers and a home playoff game, while Colorado will be looking to steal points on the road, further securing their place in the top four.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO