Down a man, Rapids charge back to stun Minnesota

By Editorials
Brainerd Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubstitute Michael Barrios scored on the break in the 84th minute after drawing a game-tying penalty kick, and the 10-man Colorado Rapids rallied for a 3-1 victory over host Minnesota United on Sunday afternoon. Cole Bassett leveled the match from the spot in the 73rd minute after Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler...

www.brainerddispatch.com

Comments / 0

Colorado Rapids

Preview: Rapids Looking for Season Sweep on Sunday at Minnesota

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. ― The Colorado Rapids (13-5-9, 48 points) will look to complete a season sweep of Minnesota United FC (10-9-8, 38 points) when they visit Allianz Field on Sunday, Oct. 10. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. MT, with pregame coverage beginning on Altitude Sports at 1:30 p.m. and on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM at 1:45 p.m.
MLS
E Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 28, Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids

With six games to go in the regular season, Minnesota United and the Colorado Rapids will both have an eye on the playoffs this afternoon. As Adrian Heath emphasized after practice earlier in the week, at this point “every game and every point is crucial.” This is Minnesota’s and Colorado’s game in hand - except for Colorado, Minnesota, the Seattle Sounders, and the Vancouver Whitecaps the rest of the West has the weekend off for the international break - so the remainder of the season will be played out even. The math remains tight and it is hard to say anything definitive, but in the West it seems that the top four is settling in to be Seattle (54 points), Sporting Kansas City (52), Colorado (48), and the Portland Timbers (46), with four, or possibly five, teams fighting for the remaining three playoff spots: Real Salt Lake (39), LA Galaxy (39), Minnesota (38), Vancouver (37), and possibly LAFC (34). With a win today Minnesota would get within range of the Timbers and a home playoff game, while Colorado will be looking to steal points on the road, further securing their place in the top four.
MLS
gophersports.com

Minnesota Takes Down Michigan State in Four

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The No. 8 University of Minnesota volleyball team defeated the Michigan State Spartans in four sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 on Saturday evening. The Golden Gophers (9-5, 4-2 Big Ten) were led by sophomore outside Jenna Wenaas, who tallied 17 kills and 11 digs while Airi Miyabe posted a career-high 16 kills. Stephanie Samedy had 11 kills and 12 digs while Melani Shaffmaster led Minnesota with 43 assists and 13 digs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Girls Soccer: Flyers advance with 2-1 win

LITTLE FALLS — Mikayla Houdek tallied two goals in the No. 3 seeded Little Falls Flyers 2-1 win over No. 6 Sauk Rapids in the Section 8-2A Quarterfinals Wednesday, Oct. 13. Ana Steadman recorded 10 saves for the Flyers in the win. Both goals came in the first half for Little Falls as they outshot Sauk Rapids 14-11.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Lincoln Journal Star

Scouting Minnesota: Breaking down the Golden Gophers

Coach: P.J. Fleck (5th year at Minnesota, 29-21, 59-43 overall). 1. Nebraska has already faced some stout rushing defenses this season, and Minnesota's might be the best so far. The Gophers allow just 77 yards per game on the ground, and limited Colorado to minus-19 yards rushing. Over its last three games, starting with the Colorado contest, Minnesota has allowed 80 total yards on the ground (22 vs. Bowling Green, 77 vs. Purdue). Nebraska's offensive line will need one of its best games if NU is going to move the ball on the ground.
MINNESOTA STATE
Beaumont Enterprise

Big Rapids holds back Grant for fifth win

GRANT – Big Rapids survived the Grant Tigers and a 30-minute delay from lightning to post a 21-12 Central State Activities Association Gold Division football win on Friday. The Cardinals improved to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the CSAA to stay alive in the bid for first place. Big Rapids could still get a share of the title in next week’s league final with a win over Tri County and a Fremont victory over Reed City, which is 6-0.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Minnesota United
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando City resumes after international break eager to conquer FC Cincinnati

Orlando City dives into its final six-game postseason push on Saturday with a road game against FC Cincinnati, seeking a second straight playoff berth. The last stretch will look different than the Lions previously expected. After holding a strong position at second in the Eastern Conference for most of the season, they skidded to drop to fourth. Now coach Oscar Pareja said the team is acutely ...
MLS
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Cross-Country: Cardinals girls win, Tabbat also 1st

DETROIT LAKES — Issiah Tabbat brought home first-place honors with a time of 16:54.6 to help lead the Staples-Motley boys to a second-place team finish in the Mid-State Conference Championship Thursday, Oct. 14. S-M’s Luke Brownell and Lyle Brownell both placed in the top 10. Eli Hall paced the third-place...
Brainerd Dispatch

Vikings’ Klint Kubiak says self-evaluation ‘very useful’

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense came roaring out of the gates this season, averaging 30 points and 425 yards a game during a 1-2 start. Over the past two weeks, the defense has caught up but the offense has gone into a mild hibernation. Since a 30-17 victory over Seattle, the...
NFL
Brainerd Dispatch

High School Football: Flyers 2 points away from first win

LITTLE FALLS — Little Falls’ Austin Neu was 13-of-25 passing 113 yards and rushed 13 times for 59 as the Flyers fell 13-12 to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Friday, Oct. 15. Neu ran in both touchdowns for the Flyers. Little Falls’ Louis Sobiech led the Flyers in receiving with...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
Brainerd Dispatch

Boys Soccer: Sartell moves past Warriors with PKs

It came down to the penalty kicks. It was the third meeting of the season between No. 4 Brainerd and No. 5 Sartell Thursday, Oct. 14, at Adamson Field. The prior two ended in ties. So when they faced off in the Section 8-3A Quarterfinals it was no surprise that it was tied again after 100 minutes of play including two extra frame periods.
SARTELL, MN

