Woman Days Away From Legal Euthanasia Stopped by Colombian Officials

A 51-year-old woman was supposed to die by legal euthanasia on Sunday morning—and become the first patient in Colombia to do so without an immediate terminal prognosis of less than six months to live. Instead, less than 48 hours before, Martha Sepúlveda Campo was told her procedure had been canceled by a Colombian medical committee. The decision, made based on the fact that Sepúlveda “has a high probability of expecting a life of more than 6 months,” came as a total surprise, according to her legal team. Sepúlveda had not been aware that health officials were meeting to review her case. Instead, she had been calmly preparing for the end, even canceling her phone plan.