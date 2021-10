It's been 35 years since the picket lines were formed outside of John Deere. At midnight tonight (10/23/21) that could be changing. More than 10,000 workers at 14 plants across the United States, including seven in Iowa and four in Illinois, are waiting to see if negotiations between the union and John Deere will come to an agreement. The deal that was put in front of the union and voted on over the weekend, was rejected by 90% of the union membership according to UAW Vice President Chuck Browning.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 DAYS AGO