Granville Adams, 'Oz' Actor, Dead at 58

By Daniel S. Levine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGranville Adams, who starred in all six seasons of the acclaimed HBO series Oz, died on Sunday, Oz star Kirk Acevedo announced. Adams was 58. The actor announced he was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020, reports TMZ. He is survived by his wife, Christina. "I lost my brotha today...

