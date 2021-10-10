CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Video shows armed man hit, killed by Ramsey County squad car

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office released video footage Friday, Oct. 8, showing when a deputy struck and killed a man with his squad car in late September. The dash camera video shows the squad car approaching 48-year-old Troy Allen Engstrom of Shoreview, Minnesota, after responding to a report of a felony domestic assault involving gunfire and a female victim at the AmericInn by Wyndham nearby.

