Down a man, Rapids charge back to stun Minnesota

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Substitute Michael Barrios scored on the break in the 84th minute after drawing a game-tying penalty kick, and the 10-man Colorado Rapids rallied for a 3-1 victory over host Minnesota United on Sunday afternoon. Cole Bassett leveled the match from the spot in the 73rd minute after Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler...

