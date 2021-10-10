CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend weather pattern continues into the new week

By Justin Hobbs
Mysuncoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The weekend shaped up well for the Suncoast with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures and that pattern will continue as we head into the new week. Overnight, we will see a few clouds passing through as temperatures steadily fall back to the lower 70′s by daybreak on Monday. Monday, the sunshine will hang around along with the warmth and humid air, expect highs to be similar to the weekend in the upper 80′s.

