Houston was up 22-9 at one point today. Then they cut off their own foot, smashed their head into the sink, and ate their own teeth. Rather than just punt—because that’s too simple, we rethink everything in Houston, we are INNOVATORS who distort the entire game—the Texans faked the fake punt by motioning Cameron Johnston into a pistol position. Rather than fake the punt, they faked punting the ball, moving Johnston closer to the line of scrimmage where bullrushes pushed his blockers in front of him, leading to Johnston kicking the ball off his own teammate. The Texans are the boy who blocked his own shot.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO