57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch was reviewed out of the New York Film Festival, and will debut in theaters on Oct. 22. The French Dispatch is studded with stars and sprinkled with Wes Anderson’s signature pastels and storybook design, though like many of his works — recent films like The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs in particular — it uses that whimsical approach as a cushion for weightier and more melancholy themes. The interconnected anthology follows a fictitious American newspaper in an equally fictitious French small town, but its various segments take after real reporters and articles, mostly New Yorker pieces the director read in his teenage years. The film is Anderson’s ode to print journalism of the past, and it arrives with his familiar visual flourishes (with a few new ones added along the way), which dramatize both the thoughtfulness and the riveting energy of chronicling history as it unfolds.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO