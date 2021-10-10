CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dame Joan Collins 'couldn't bear' not having younger husband

By Celebretainment
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDame Joan Collins “couldn’t bear” to be married to a man her “own age”. The 88-year-old actress tied the knot with her fifth husband, 56-year-old Percy Gibson, in 2002 and she “can’t imagine” life without him by her side. She said: “He’s the best, I can’t imagine life without him....

Albia Newspapers

Joan Collins slams the Kardashians for having 'too much surgery'

Dame Joan Collins has called out the Kardashians for the amount of plastic surgery they have had. The 88-year-old actress - despite being a good friend of momager Kris Jenner, 63, - took to the pages of her upcoming memoir 'My Unapologetic Diaries' to slam the reality star sisters. She...
Hello Magazine

Dame Joan Collins, 88, looks incredible in age-defying holiday photo

Dame Joan Collins really is a timeless beauty. The 88-year-old Dynasty star has stunned fans with a new holiday snapshot in which she showcases her incredible figure and endless legs. Joan is currently soaking up the sun with her beloved husband, Percy Gibson, who also features in the photograph. WATCH:...
Hello Magazine

Everything you need to know about Joan Collins: age, children, net worth and more

Joan Collins is an iconic actress who is known for a number of high-profile roles, not least as Alexis Colby in the nighttime soap Dynasty, a role she inhabited for ten years. But what do you know about Joan's life away from the cameras? From her five marriages to her incredible fortune, keep reading for everything you need to know about her below…
'They've had enough oxygen!' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed by Dame Joan Collins

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "had enough oxygen".The actress' brutal put down comes as she detailed her adoration for his brother Prince William and his family.The 88-year-old says she is not keen on talking about the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Sussex, 40.However, the Dynasty legend branded the Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate Middleton, both 39, "great".She said the couple "do a lot for the country" as she compared them to Harry and Meghan.Speaking in a new interview, Joan refused to be drawn into conversation about the latter.When asked what she "made" of them, she is said to have flashed a "look of disdain"."I feel that they've had enough oxygen," Joan stated."But what I will say is that I absolutely love Kate Middleton and Prince.
Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
E! News

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her "Best Boy's" First Birthday With Sweet New Photos

Watch: Nicki Minaj Is in "Twitter Jail" After Controversial Tweets. Forget about "Barbie Dreams." Nicki Minaj is all about Kung Fu Panda, at least when it comes to throwing her son the cutest party for his first birthday. The 38-year-old rapper, who welcomed her little one with husband Kenneth Petty last September, went above and beyond to celebrate her baby boy's milestone.
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
Complex

Jay-Z’s Reaction to Unexpectedly Seeing Kelly Rowland Is Getting the Meme Treatment

As Netflix’s upcoming all-Black Western The Harder They Fall starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, and more continues to premiere in different cities across the globe, one of the film’s notable co-producers, Jay-Z, shared a special moment on the red carpet in L.A. with longtime friend Kelly Rowland. Netflix...
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
POPSUGAR

Lourdes Leon Wants Everyone to Know She's Not a "Material Girl" — Madonna Made Sure of That

Lourdes "Lola" Leon wants you to know that she's way more than just Madonna's daughter. In a recent candid chat with Debi Mazar for Interview magazine, the 25-year-old model explained how her upbringing changed her perception of money and beauty, and not in the way that you would think. For one, she paid for her college tuition and her New York City apartment on her own, explaining that she didn't get "handouts" because Madonna was cautious about her children becoming entitled. Lola also wasn't open to accepting money from Madonna, whom she described as a "control freak." However, she's not oblivious about her position in society, either. "Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that," she said.
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
thefocus.news

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.

