Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Deaths up by almost 300 because of data adjustment

By Joseph Price
 6 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A data correction has increased the total deaths in Arkansas by almost 300 on Sunday.

The 289 new deaths recorded are not all new. The death total for Sunday reflects an “adjustment” that goes all the way back to the beginning of the pandemic.

“Today’s COVID numbers include a data correction, which is why the death numbers show such a large increase,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a Tweet. “These corrections have occurred throughout the pandemic, and today’s correction includes numbers from the beginning of COVID-19 in Arkansas.”

The number of Arkansans who have died from COVID-19 is 8,120, passing the number of people currently living in Newport (7,879) in the last 24 hours.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the active case count went down by 237 to 7,596. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by five to 548.

Officials reported 161 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 10.

In total, there were 467 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 502,872.

The number of Arkansans fully immunized increased by 1,090 on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,360,689.

guest
5d ago

who in their right mind would trust anything coming from these people anymore....there is nothing truthful about anything and never was....

