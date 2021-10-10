CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston Marathon Runners Enjoy Last Night In City Ahead Of Race

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — It’s all smiles and selfies near the finish line on Sunday as the city gets ready for the 125th Boston Marathon. On Sunday, the Old South Church was packed with marathon runners from around the world. A special recognition was made in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day,...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

24-Year-Old Sets New American Record During Women’s 10K Race In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — A 24-year-old woman set a new record during a 10K race in Boston Saturday. Weini Kelati, a Flagstaff resident who was born in Eritrea, now holds the new American 10K record for a women’s-only race. It happened at the Boston 10K for Women, presented by REI. This is Kelati’s first professional race. She finished in 31:18, beating the 2015 American record by three seconds. Kelati averaged a 5:03 mile pace. She broke away from the other front runners at the three-mile mark. Weini Kelati crosses the finish line (WBZ-TV) “I just race with myself [in my training] and see how fast I can run. I know there were fast runners here today who could hang on with me, but all I was thinking was I’m just going to go and run my race,” Kelati said after the race. The Boston 10K for Women was formerly known as the Tufts Health Plan 10K for Women. It is usually run on the second Monday in October but moved this year because of the Boston Marathon. It’s the second longest-running all-women’s race in the country.
BOSTON, MA
Colorado Daily

Boulder native fastest U.S. female runner at 125th Boston Marathon

Nell Rojas’ pre-race strategy for Monday’s 125th running of the Boston Marathon was to race as she always does — from behind. That strategy, however, went out the window when she found herself leading one of running’s iconic races in front of two-time World Champion and Longmont resident Edna Kiplagat and some of the other top marathoners in the world.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
harvardpress.com

Among 20,000 runners in the 2021 Boston Marathon,10 were from Harvard

The 26.2-mile race from Hopkinton to Copley Square in Boston was lined with crowds sporting blue and yellow clothing and posters that read “Boston Strong” and “Run to 125.” As athletes neared the finish line at the 125th Boston Marathon, spectators rang their cowbells and cheered them on, encouraging them to finish strong.
HARVARD, MA
cbslocal.com

Chris Nikic, Runner With Down Syndrome, Completes Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — Chris Nikic, a 22-year-old runner with Down syndrome, completed the Boston Marathon for the first time on Monday. He finished with a time of 6:01:22. “It’s such an amazing day,” Chris said to WBZ-TV after finishing. “When I tackled those hills, it was tough. But I knew that I could make it.”
BOSTON, MA
ourcommunitynow.com

Runners Tell Us What Inspired Them to Finish the Boston Marathon

As the hours ticked by, runners in Monday’s Boston Marathon were determined to finish, no matter the time. “Six hours,” said Jameelah Aziz of Billerica, Massachusetts. “It’s not great, but I’m done.” After months of training,
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Kaczynski
WCVB

Boston Marathon runners cross finish line well after dark

BOSTON — Thousands of runners took part Monday in a first-ever fall Boston Marathon, with some runners taking hours to finish the 26.2 mile race. As crews start to take down the barriers along Boylston Street, a dedicated group of organizers, volunteers and onlookers waited to celebrate every last runner.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Runners Thrilled To See Viral Golden Retriever In Ashland

ASHLAND (CBS) — Twelve-year-old Spencer and nine-year-old Penny cheered on Boston Marathon runners in the way they know best: the golden retrievers held flags in their mouths. Spencer went viral in 2018 after holding a Boston Strong for runners during the rainy Boston Marathon. On Monday, runners stopped to pet and kiss the dogs a few miles into the race in Ashland. A runner stops to thank Spencer the golden retriever for his support along the Boston Marathon course in Ashland (Photo Via Rich Powers) “HUNDREDS of runners yelling their names as they went by,” owner Rich Powers wrote on Facebook. Though Spencer is more of the social media star, Penny was also there. They have been cheering on the runners together since 2015. Even with this year’s rolling start times, Powers said Spencer and Penny tag-teamed it to provide complete crowd coverage. “That’s a wrap for the cheer leaders,” Powers posted later Monday afternoon. “It was great to see all the runners for so many reasons. See you all in April.”
ASHLAND, MA
Boston Herald

125th Boston Marathon: Snapshots from a historic race

Boston Strong. Absolutely. But to reach the finish line on Boylston Street, athletes in the 125th Boston Marathon first had to be Hopkinton hardened, Ashland ready, Framingham resilient, Natick tough, Wellesley sturdy, Newton indestructible and Brookline unbreakable. Make no mistake, this was a different Boston. Unlike in 2019, when more...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#First Boston#The Old South Church#Dana Farber#Cbsboston Com#Wbz Tv
WCVB

3rd-generation Hoyt runs Boston Marathon beside thousands of eager runners

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Despite the fallen leaves, the autumnal chill in the air, fewer spectators and a near empty Town Green, the Boston Marathon returned to the historic 26.2-mile course Monday. And there will be a new face representing one of the event's most famous families. “We were super pumped...
BOSTON, MA
Recorder

Bulletin Board: Local runners complete 125th Boston Marathon

The Franklin County contingent handled Monday’s trip from Hopkinton to Boston with aplomb. The 125th Boston Marathon went off with cheers and relief after two consecutive postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic, and five local residents completed the 26.2-mile journey. Leading the way was New Salem’s Brian Amaral, who cruised...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
Hartford Courant

Three-time Boston Marathon runner-up Patti Dillon, a Mi’kmaq tribe member, is the race’s official starter to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Windham’s Patti Dillon remembered coming home from first grade one day, crying. She told her mother she had told her classmates she was an Indian and they made fun of her. Her mother was not sympathetic. “Don’t you ever say that again. Do you hear me? Never,” she told Patti. “We just didn’t talk about it,” Dillon said. “Nobody talked about it.” Now, people are talking about it. In many places ...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Boston

Return Of Boston Marathon Brings Excitement For Runners, Businesses On Boylston Street

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Marathon runners aren’t the only ones excited to be back up and running along Boylston Street on Monday.  Businesses such as Marathon Sports say the energy is contagious. “The people are excited right now,” said Dan Darcy of Marathon Sports. Darcy added that the doors at Marathon Sports haven’t seen this much foot traffic in quite some time, and it’s all thanks to Monday’s Marathon. “It’s been a long time since people have been down here on Boylston, getting ready to run the course,” said Darcy. “Virtual races over the past year and a half have been a good...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Checking in on Boston from the mayoral race to Marathon Monday

This is the Radio Boston rundown for October 8. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We break down the latest updates in the Boston mayoral race, revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen about Facebook's policies and local spending for the MBTA and COVID recovery with Joe Battenfeld, a columnist at the Boston Herald, and Renée Graham, a columnist at The Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy