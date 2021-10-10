CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Gunn Reveals if Peacemaker Is a Prequel or Sequel to The Suicide Squad

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn's Peacemaker will be heading to HBO Max in January and excitement for the highly anticipated series just keeps growing. However, when it comes to where Peacemaker fits into the timeline as compared to The Suicide Squad, many fans have questioned if the series is a sequel or a prequel. Now, Gunn has clarified things, sharing on social media that the John Cena-starring series is a sequel to The Suicide Squad.

