James Gunn Reveals if Peacemaker Is a Prequel or Sequel to The Suicide Squad

Deadshot was one of the key players in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, so when talk first began to circulate of a sequel it was obviously believed that Will Smith would be part of the new ensemble. However, that didn't happen, and between rumors that Idris Elba was taking over the role at one point, it was hard to see that Smith would reprise the role again at any point after The Suicide Squad. Speaking in a new GQ Undercover video, the actor both confirmed why he did not appear in Gunn's take on DC's ragtag bunch of villains, but more surprisingly seemed to suggest that he would be open to a return to the franchise.

