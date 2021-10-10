Adele Sings Snippet of New Single During Instagram Live, Says Divorce Drove New Album (Video)

Adele has revealed that her as yet untitled new album is an attempt to explain her divorce to her nine-year-old son.In an interview with Vogue, the singer’s first in five years, she said: “My son has had a lot of questions. Really good questions, really innocent questions, that I just don’t have an answer for.”The “Hello” singer added that the record is to help him understand her emotions when he’s older.“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he’s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO