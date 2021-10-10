CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele Sings Snippet of New Single During Instagram Live, Says Divorce Drove New Album (Video)

By Dessi Gomez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 6 days ago
Adele took to Instagram Live Saturday night to answer fan questions about her new album — which addresses her recent divorce from Simon Konecki — and other topics. “Divorce, baby, divorce,” she responded to a fan on Instagram who asked about the project. In an interview with Vogue, the singer elaborated that “30 is her attempt to explain the divorce to her 9-year-old son Angelo when he’s older.” Adele officially divorced from Konecki in March of 2021, although the pair had been separated for nearly two years before that.

