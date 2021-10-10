WV Division of Highways advise motorists of lane closure along U.S. Route 50

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists that there will be Lane Closure on U.S. Route 50 from Mile Post seven to Mile Post 13 beginning on Monday, October 11, 2021 and will continue through Friday, October 29, 2021.

The purpose for the closure is for joint repair, milling, and paving. Work will be performed on U.S. 50 Eastbound and Westbound. Both Eastbound and Westbound will have one lane open during this time. A Lane Closure will be in place until work is completed.

WV Division of Highways officials said motorist should expect delays. Motorists are also advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Officials also stated inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

