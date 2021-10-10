CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman shot in leg after road rage incident in east Columbus

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting police said was related to a road rage incident on the east side of Columbus Sunday evening.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to the parking lot of a Walgreen pharmacy on the 3000 block of East Livingston Avenue at approximately 6 p.m.

One hospitalized after shooting near South Hilltop

Police said the victim, a 66-year-old woman, was a passenger in a car driven by her husband on East Livingston Avenue when the driver of a light color sedan fired several shots toward their vehicle during a road rage incident.

Several of the gunshots hit the vehicle and wounded the victim in her leg. She was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

