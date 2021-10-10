CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mulberry, FL

Early one evening in Mulberry

By Admin
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early one evening in Mulberry, Jason decided to go for a walk. For whatever reason, Jason decided that his clothing was not going to be a part of that walk. As one might imagine, people tend to call the cops when they witness a naked guy walking around. A deputy...

lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 2

grunt 0351
6d ago

oh yes good old humor,, we all need a light note like this.i hope one of the deputies did not volunteer to frisk him.😱😂🤣😂🤣😎

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nickiswift.com

The Shocking New Claims Dog The Bounty Hunter Just Made About Brian Laundrie

Duane Chapman a.k.a. Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search for Brian Laundrie, who has been named a "person of interest" in the Gabby Petito case, according to NBC News. Laundrie is believed to be living somewhere off grid after police tried questioning him about the disappearance of his fiancee, Petito. The two had been in the midst of a cross country road trip when Laundrie showed up at his home in Florida solo. Days later, his parents reported him as missing. In mid-September, Police located the body of Petito in Wyoming and ruled her death a homicide, according to NBC News. While Laundrie may have information about what might have happened to Petito, an arrest warrant was actually issued for fraud after he used an "unauthorized" debit card, according to Insider.
ANIMALS
fox13news.com

Car crashes into Tampa sandwich shop

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating after a car crashed into a sandwich shop in the Ybor City area. The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near Palm and Nebraska avenues. Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash and that one of the vehicles swerved to avoid...
TAMPA, FL
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mulberry, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mulberry, FL
Crime & Safety
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
foxwilmington.com

Was Brian Laundrie Spotted on a Motion-Activated Wildlife Camera in Florida?

Remains believed to be those of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito were discovered in Wyoming on Sunday night. After an autopsy, the FBI confirmed Tuesday that the body found was Petito and that she died by homicide. They’re now returning to the nature reserve where Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, may be hiding. An image captured by a motion-activated hunting camera shows a figure that resembles Laundrie 500 miles north of the search site.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
maggrand.com

Cops searching for Brian Laundrie find fresh campsite

Cops searching for fugitive Brian Laundrie have discovered a fresh used campsite where Brian told his parent he was going on a hike. Searchers have found the recently used camp at the sprawling Florida park, a report said. According to a CNN report on Wednesday, investigators have revealed they found...
NORTH PORT, FL
WESH

Florida woman found guilty of killing boyfriend's 6-year-old daughter

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland woman has been convicted in the murder of her boyfriend’s 6-year-old daughter. According to the State Attorney’s Office of the 10th Judicial Circuit, a jury found Breonna Wren guilty of first-degree murder in “one of the worst cases of child abuse in Polk County.”. Wren...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Stacey Dash Admits To "18 To 20 Pills A Day" Addiction: "I Lost Everything"

Her commentary has often given the public pause, but Stacey Dash has returned to speak about something other than her political opinions. On Thursday (October 14), Dash was a guest on Dr. Oz, and the Clueless icon spoke candidly about a secret she claims she has been holding onto for years. Dash revealed that her life was in turmoil due to her addiction to prescription pills.
CELEBRITIES
10 Tampa Bay

23-year-old accused of deadly shooting at Bradenton intersection

BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies say they still aren't sure why 23-year-old Nicholas Koontz shot and killed a man Tuesday morning near a busy Bradenton intersection. As the investigation continues, he's since been charged with second-degree murder, according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office news release. Law enforcement was called about...
BRADENTON, FL
Fox News

Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after checking out of UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A woman was arrested after checking out of UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Vanessa Marie Chandler, 38, of Summerfield turned herself in Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was booked on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She has been classified as a habitual offender. The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News Lakeland Fl

 http://www.lakelandgazette.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy