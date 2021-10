A 37-year-old performer was crushed to death by a stage decoration in the middle of an opera at Moscow’s prestigious Bolshoi Theater on Saturday night. The fatal accident is said to have occurred during a change of stage scenery in Sadko, a Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov-composed opera, reports Yahoo! News AU. The theater said the opera was “immediately stopped, and the audience was asked to leave” after a ramp allegedly crushed the performer, per Interfax news. RIA Novosti and TASS report that the man had been killed by a piece of stage decor that fell. The Investigative Committee says it is looking into the circumstances but has not yet released further information, including the performer’s identity.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO