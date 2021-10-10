CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kenny Golladay out vs. Cowboys with knee injury

By Ryan Honey
elitesportsny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe injuries keep piling on for the Giants. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is now out of the Week 5 matchup with a knee injury. Kenny Golladay unfortunately joins Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones on the Giants‘ list of players out vs. the Cowboys. After Barkley and Jones exited the game...

elitesportsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

Michael Gehlken reports that the Dallas Cowboys are signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston to their active roster, as both players are out of standard elevations this season. Gehlken reports that Ralston’s deal will be a two-year contract. Gehlken is also reporting that the team is waiving T...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Bears RB Montgomery out with knee injury

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has left their game against Detroit with a knee injury. He was later ruled out. Montgomery got hurt on a fourth-quarter carry. He finished with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Bears led the Lions 24-14 late in the fourth quarter. — Jay...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Concussion#American Football#New York Giants#C J Board
chatsports.com

Saquon Barkley out vs. Cowboys with apparent ankle injury

Another lower-body injury for Saquon Barkley. After he returned in Week 1 following a 2020 ACL tear, the Giants running back has exited his team’s Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys. He appeared to have injured his ankle on an incomplete pass play in the first quarter and subsequently left on the medical cart.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Significant injuries hitting Giants at the worst possible time

The Giants are dealing with too many significant injuries just as their difficult schedule starts to heat up. Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the division-rival Cowboys arrived with the Giants already dealing with a long list of injuries. The Giants’ inactives heading into Dallas included receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Offensive Linemen Mike Onwenu, Shaq Mason Return To Patriots Practice On Thursday

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys. Left guard Mike Onwenu was activated from the COVID-19 list and was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Onwenu and left tackle Isaiah Wynn both landed on the COVID list last week, leaving the line extremely shorthanded against the Texans in Week 5. There has been no update on Wynn so far in Week 6, so his availability is unlikely against the Cowboys this weekend. Elsewhere along the line, right guard...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Turns in full practice

Golladay (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. After he was previously bothered by hamstring and hip injuries through the first four weeks of the season, Golladay's appearance on the Week 5 injury report with a new health concern wasn't the most encouraging sight. Fortunately, just like the other two injuries, the groin issue won't keep him on the sideline, as his return to full participation in practice puts him on track to play Sunday in Dallas. Meanwhile, fellow wideouts Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) remained non-participants in practice Thursday and appear in danger of missing their second straight games. Golladay cashed in while those two wideouts sat out the Giants' Week 4 win over the Saints, finishing with a season-high 116 receiving yards on six catches.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

The Top Giants vs. Cowboys Player Props Picks

After a narrow loss on opening night, the Dallas Cowboys have since rattled off three straight wins to take sole possession of first place in the NFC East. The Cowboys now play host to the Giants, a team coming off its first win of the season a week ago. Plenty of stars will be on the field when these teams get together later today, and there are plenty of intriguing betting options on this matchup.
NFL
Yardbarker

Giants' Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay knocked out of game

The New York Giants were the walking wounded on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Saquon Barkley was knocked out of the game with an ugly-looking ankle injury during the first quarter. Then in the second quarter, Daniel Jones suffered a head injury. He was replaced at the start of the...
NFL
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants’ Saquon Barkley suffers low-ankle sprain (Report)

Saquon Barkley exited the Giants’ Week 5 loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury, but it may not be a long-term issue. Another year, another Saquon Barkley injury, with the latest coming in the Giants‘ loss to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon. The fourth-year back exited in the first quarter with what appeared to be an ankle injury.
NFL
Newsday

Injury bug bites Giants hard vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — After Daniel Jones was stopped short of the goal line on a bootleg to his left late in the second quarter — a collision that included helmet-to-helmet contact — the Giants’ quarterback spent a few seconds on the turf. And when he got up, he leaned over momentarily, his hands on his knees.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy