CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Chase, Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chase County in east central Kansas Northern Butler County in south central Kansas Southeastern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 555 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Elbing to 7 miles east of Potwin to 5 miles northwest of Leon, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include El Dorado, Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Florence, Elbing, Burns, Cassoday, Bazaar, Elmdale, Matfield Green, Cedar Point, El Dorado State Park, Hymer, Wonsevu, Tallgrass Prairie, El Dorado Airport, El Dorado Lake, Saffordville and Tallgrass Prairie Preserve. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 68 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Elbing, KS
County
Marion County, KS
County
Chase County, KS
City
Cassoday, KS
City
Burns, KS
City
Cedar Point, KS
County
Butler County, KS
City
Marion, KS
City
Chase, KS
City
Cottonwood Falls, KS
City
Matfield Green, KS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#South Wind#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Wonsevu
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy