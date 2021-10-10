Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Chase, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Chase; Marion The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chase County in east central Kansas Northern Butler County in south central Kansas Southeastern Marion County in central Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 555 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Elbing to 7 miles east of Potwin to 5 miles northwest of Leon, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include El Dorado, Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Florence, Elbing, Burns, Cassoday, Bazaar, Elmdale, Matfield Green, Cedar Point, El Dorado State Park, Hymer, Wonsevu, Tallgrass Prairie, El Dorado Airport, El Dorado Lake, Saffordville and Tallgrass Prairie Preserve. This includes Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 68 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH