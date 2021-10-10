Special Weather Statement issued for Putnam, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Putnam; Sullivan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sullivan and central Putnam Counties through 630 PM CDT At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Milan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Unionville, Pollock and Lemons. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
