Doc Rivers Offers Injury Update on Matisse Thybulle Ahead of Nets Matchup

By Justin Grasso
 6 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Unfortunately for Philly, they'll be without their third-year guard Matisse Thybulle. Earlier in the week, Thybulle started dealing with shoulder soreness. That left the young guard questionable for Thursday's matchup versus the Toronto Raptors.

Hours before tip-off, the 76ers ruled Thybulle out for the second preseason game of the year. In addition to pulling him from the rotation, the team also revealed that Thybulle was likely to miss more time moving forward.

According to a team official, Thybulle has been dealing with right shoulder soreness. The strategy for the third-year guard moving forward is to have him undergo a personalized rehab plan right away. While a return date wasn't provided from the 76ers, the team made it clear Thybulle will be re-evaluated in one week.

As expected, Thybulle missed Saturday's scrimmage in Delaware. Also, he wasn't on the court as a participant in Sunday's practice as well. And when the Sixers face the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear Thybulle will not be on the floor as he continues his rehab.

"He's sitting over there, he's over there now," Rivers said in regards to Thybulle after practice on Sunday afternoon. "I think he's close. He won't play tomorrow, I can tell you that. So, that's your scoop of the day. But he's close like, I don't even think if it was a playoff game, I don't know if we would play him tomorrow. So, it's not anything serious, but it's serious enough to sit out a game, I can tell you that. He'll be fine, is my overall thought."

The fact that Rivers believes Thybulle's setback is serious enough for him to likely miss a postseason matchup is slightly concerning. However, the head coach reiterated that he thinks Thybulle will be fine after receiving some time off and undergoing treatment.

By missing Monday's matchup versus Brooklyn, Thybulle will officially sit out for half of the preseason. Whether he'll be healthy enough to participate in Friday's preseason finale against the Detroit Pistons or not is currently unclear. By then, he should receive his one-week evaluation.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.

Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

