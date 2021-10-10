CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what was on Nick Folk's mind ahead of game-winning field goal vs. Texans

By Isaiah Houde
 6 days ago
Nick Folk was the New England Patriots’ MVP against the Houston Texans.

The 36-year-old’s game-winning field goal sealed the 25-22 win and his 13 total points on the day were instrumental. Folk hit two 52-yard field goals in the game, which is the longest distance he’s hit from since the 2015 season.

Mac Jones drove the Patriots down the field on their final drive while having the score tied up, leaving Folk with 20 seconds remaining and a chip shot to win the game. Folk drilled it and pushed the Patriots to a 2-3 record on the season.

What was he thinking ahead of the kick?

“Thinking of my routine, what I gotta do to be ready,” Folk said, transcribed by NESN.” … Get ready for a kick.”

He gave a ton of the credit to the offense for putting him in position.

“They just put a great drive together,” Folk said. “I just told them at the end, ‘Way to finish it.’ Cause that was all on them. They did a great job of finishing it. … Great way to end the game, seven-minute drive.”

The Patriots will have to score much more than field goals to get a victory against the Dallas Cowboys next week.

