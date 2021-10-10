CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans RB David Johnson on loss to Patriots: 'This one hurts a lot'

By Coty Davis
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans were extremely close to ending their losing streak on Sunday, but a second-half collapse resulted in a 25-22 defeat to the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium.

With the loss, the Texans fell to 1-4 on the season amid dropping their fourth consecutive game. Midway through the third quarter, Houston held a 22-9 lead before the Patriots ended the day on a 16-0 run to complete the comeback victory.

“This one hurts a lot more,” running back David Johnson said after recording 45 yards on five catches during the loss. “We did so well in the first half, and in the second, you could feel the momentum swing to their side. This one hurts a lot, especially against the Patriots and the legacy they have.”

The momentum for the Texans began to shift midway through the fourth quarter when Cameron Johnson’s punt bounced off the backside of defensive back Terrance Mitchell for a net of zero yards.

The Patriots capitalized off the botched punt with a field goal to cut the Texans’ lead down to ten with a minute left in the third.

A few series later, kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 56-yard field goal attempt at the top of the fourth quarter. With the ball at mid-field, rookie quarterback Mac Jones connected with wideout Hunter Henry on a touchdown pass to even the score at 22.

On their final series of the game, Jones led the Patriots on an 84-yard drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal.

Following the loss, first-year coach David Culley credited penalties for the Texans’ collapse. The Texans recorded eight penalties for 70 yards.

“Even though the momentum was slipping, we still felt like we had a chance to win this game,” Johnson said. “We were up most of the game. But when the clock hit zero, we had lost.”

Johnson said he believes the Patriots’ defense could not get a sense of their offensive game plan but eventually figured it out. Moving forward, Johnson said it’s all about finding different ways to get better from here.

“The biggest thing for us is to stay together,” he said. “Everyone outside of our organization will point fingers and blame other people. As players and coaches, we have to stay together and correct our mistakes.”

