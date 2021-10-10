CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Cowboys' Kellen Moore dials up fake. Elliott touchdown catch

By Cameron Burnett
 6 days ago
All of AT&T Stadium gasped after running back Ezekiel Elliott landed back-first on the pylon following a seven-yard gain. Elliott was on the ground for a while but was able to get up under his own power. After just two snaps on the sideline, Elliott returned to the game.

On 2nd-and-goal, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had some trickery ready for the bell-cow runner. After quarterback Dak Prescott faked the pitch to Elliott, the defense forgot about him and he snuck out to the flat for an easy catch and he high-stepped into the endzone to let the Dallas faithful know he’s just fine.

That’s Elliott’s first receiving touchdown of the season and fifth score of the year. The sixth-year back is now up to 85 total yards in the game as the Cowboys stretch their lead to double digits midway through the third quarter.

No Jaylon, No COVID: Cowboys' 54-man roster for Week 5 vs Giants

