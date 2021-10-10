Updated Sooners game-by-game win probabilities per ESPN FPI after win over Texas
The Oklahoma Sooners came up with an incredible win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. It was a game that, to the casual observer, would have looked out of reach for the average team.
For the Sooners, however, they’ve shown they can overcome large deficits in the Lincoln Riley era. You only have to go back to the game against Baylor, when the Sooners fell behind big only to see Jalen Hurts provide a Herculean effort to win in Waco.
Following the win, the Oklahoma Sooners remain favorites per ESPN’s Football Power Index to win every single game. The win probability margin narrowed in four of their six remaining games. Only against Kansas and Texas Tech did their win probability improve from last week.
The Sooners are in the driver’s seat in the Big 12, though they have a huge question to answer at quarterback. With a typically tough matchup against TCU on the horizon, the Sooners can’t afford to keep playing from behind every week. TCU’s offense poses some problems and Oklahoma will need to have a strong week at practice to be prepared for the challenge.
Oct. 16 vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)
Predicted Winner: Oklahoma
Sooners Win Probability: 81.9% (down from 86.6%)
All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 16-5
Projected running record: 7-0
Oct. 23 at Kansas Jayhawks
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Predicted Winner: Oklahoma
Sooners Win Probability: 98.4% (up from 98.2%)
All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 78-27-6
Projected running record: 8-0
Oct. 30 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)
Predicted Winner: Oklahoma
Sooners Win Probability: 90.4% (up from 89.2%)
All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 22-6
Projected running record: 9-0
Nov. 13 at Baylor Bears
McLane Stadium
Predicted Winner: Oklahoma
Sooners Win Probability: 72.4% (down from 76%)
All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 28-3
Projected running record: 10-0
Nov. 20 vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)
Predicted Winner: Oklahoma
Sooners Win Probability: 65% (down from 73.3%)
All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 77-7-2
Projected running record: 11-0
Nov. 27 at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Boone Pickens Stadium
Predicted Winner: Oklahoma
Sooners Win Probability: 74.6% (down from 79.1%)
All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 90-18-7
Projected running record: 12-0
