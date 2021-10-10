CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Updated Sooners game-by-game win probabilities per ESPN FPI after win over Texas

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VSyb_0cNCE6eX00

The Oklahoma Sooners came up with an incredible win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. It was a game that, to the casual observer, would have looked out of reach for the average team.

For the Sooners, however, they’ve shown they can overcome large deficits in the Lincoln Riley era. You only have to go back to the game against Baylor, when the Sooners fell behind big only to see Jalen Hurts provide a Herculean effort to win in Waco.

Following the win, the Oklahoma Sooners remain favorites per ESPN’s Football Power Index to win every single game. The win probability margin narrowed in four of their six remaining games. Only against Kansas and Texas Tech did their win probability improve from last week.

The Sooners are in the driver’s seat in the Big 12, though they have a huge question to answer at quarterback. With a typically tough matchup against TCU on the horizon, the Sooners can’t afford to keep playing from behind every week. TCU’s offense poses some problems and Oklahoma will need to have a strong week at practice to be prepared for the challenge.

Oct. 16 vs. TCU Horned Frogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6cjs_0cNCE6eX00
Running back Zach Evans #6 of the TCU Horned Frogs runs the ball during the first half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on Oct. 09, 2021 in Lubbock, Texas. John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 81.9% (down from 86.6%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 16-5

Projected running record: 7-0

Oct. 23 at Kansas Jayhawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRoym_0cNCE6eX00
Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs the ball during the first half of the game against Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 98.4% (up from 98.2%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 78-27-6

Projected running record: 8-0

Oct. 30 vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137FV0_0cNCE6eX00
Oct. 9, 2021; Lubbock; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) rushes in the second half against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Jones AT&T Stadium. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 90.4% (up from 89.2%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 22-6

Projected running record: 9-0

Nov. 13 at Baylor Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DM6wR_0cNCE6eX00
Oct. 9, 2021; Waco, Texas; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) passes against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

McLane Stadium

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 72.4% (down from 76%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 28-3

Projected running record: 10-0

Nov. 20 vs. Iowa State Cyclones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOTbs_0cNCE6eX00
Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose and Iowa State defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike takes down Kansas’ wide receiver Torry Locklin during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune/USA TODAY NETWORK

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman)

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 65% (down from 73.3%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 77-7-2

Projected running record: 11-0

Nov. 27 at Oklahoma State Cowboys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfpmi_0cNCE6eX00
Oct. 2, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Jaylen Warren (7) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Boone Pickens Stadium

Predicted Winner: Oklahoma

Sooners Win Probability: 74.6% (down from 79.1%)

All-Time Series: Oklahoma leads 90-18-7

Projected running record: 12-0

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Lincoln, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State basketball reportedly set to take on SEC program in preseason scrimmage

The Ohio State basketball team will be coming to a court, television, and streaming device near you sooner than you think. That means there are typically some so-called “secret scrimmages” that take place among the Division I teams. Gone are the days of the exhibition games between college programs and teams like Athletes in Action. You have to play against another college basketball team and they aren’t typically publicized.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halftime: Ole Miss leads Vols, 24-12

Playing in a much anticipated game, Tennessee finds itself trailing Ole Miss 24-12 at halftime. After falling behind early as the Rebels took a 7-0 lead on Jarod Connor’s 1-yard touchdown plunge that was set up by a Velus Jones Jr. fumble, UT’s defense came up with a safety when Rebels’ quarterback Matt Corral was called for intentional grounding in the end zone with 4 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Fpi#The Oklahoma Sooners#Tcu#Texas Tech Red Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols down Georgia in four sets

Tennessee volleyball won its third consecutive match Friday night. After dropping the first set to Georgia, the No. 21 Lady Vols bounced back to claim a 22-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-18 victory over the Bulldogs at Stegman Coliseum in Athens. Morgahn Fingall had 15 kills and five blocks for Tennessee (15-3,...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Purdue trolled Iowa with hilarious ‘No. 2’ joke after stunning upset win

Purdue football marched into Iowa City, overpowered No. 2 Iowa and dealt the Hawkeyes their first loss of the 2021 season on Saturday with a 24-7 victory. Getting upset by double digits against an unranked team, Iowa looked frazzled and played catch-up for most of the game, while its typically extremely dominant defense looked like a shell of what fans have come to expect. Purdue put up 464 total yards compared with the Hawkeyes’ 271, and Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell went 30-for-40 and threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy