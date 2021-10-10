CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon family restaurant closes after decades of service

By Kenley Hargett, Caitlin Coffey
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

LEBANON Tenn. (WKRN) — After more than 54 years serving customers in Lebanon, the city staple, Sunset Family restaurant is closing its doors.

News 2 spoke with the owner, Robert Hodge, who said it was a difficult decision, but he has decided to retire.

Hodge has sold the property, and he said the new owners plan to demolish the building.

News 2 also spoke with long-time customers who said they will miss the family atmosphere the restaurant provided.

Hodge said, “We’re very proud, proud of our customers proud of our business, they been good loyal customers for years a lot of them eating here when they were babies been eating with us for a lot of years.”

Many of the restaurant’s employees told News 2 they will also miss working at the restaurant but know the boss deserves retirement.

WKRN News 2

