CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Synthetic Media: How deepfakes could soon change our world

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may never have heard the term "synthetic media"— more commonly known as "deepfakes"— but our military, law enforcement and intelligence agencies certainly have. They are hyper-realistic video and audio recordings that use artificial intelligence and "deep" learning to create "fake" content or "deepfakes." The U.S. government has grown increasingly concerned about their potential to be used to spread disinformation and commit crimes. That's because the creators of deepfakes have the power to make people say or do anything, at least on our screens. Most Americans have no idea how far the technology has come in just the last four years or the danger, disruption and opportunities that come with it.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Dan Coats
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Americans#Tiktok#Belgian
erienewsnow.com

Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Fox News called out for segment suggesting Native Americans are addicted to government help

Fox News has been called out for a segment suggesting that Native Americans are addicted to government help. Host Rachel Campos-Duffy said on Wednesday that hardship experienced within Native American communities has “everything to do with government dependency” and “alcoholism”. Fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters chimed in, saying that liberals “make them out to be victims” and will strive to “send more slush funds to the reservations”. Ms Campos-Duffy blasted Vice President Kamala Harris for saying that America needs to face its “shameful past” as she recognised Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. She added that explorers coming from...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

William Shatner 'overwhelmed by sadness' while discussing spaceflight

Just one day after hurtling into space on the Blue Origin rocket, an emotional William Shatner appeared on Cuomo Prime Time to discuss the profound experience. The 90-year-old actor revealed that the once-in-a-lifetime trip was incredibly bittersweet. “I wish I had better news and more entertainment and jokes to tell...
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

Blue Origin releases first footage showing Shatner in space

Star Trek legend William Shatner boldly went to space on Wednesday, becoming the oldest man to perform such a feat. The 10-minute ride began at the Texas launch site of spaceflight company Blue Origin on Wednesday, with 90-year-old Shatner and three crewmates blasting skyward aboard a New Shepard rocket. Minutes...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Times Leader

Our View: Shatner’s ‘profound experience’ a profound waste of money

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. There are a lot of reasons why “Star Trek” was so revolutionary when it came out in 1966. Even for those with only a passing interest in either science fiction or 1960s culture, its impact is still clear: the show and its subsequent spinoff series continue to have a massive influence over not only the way we conceptualize science fiction, but even the way we think of science.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

William Shatner ‘Deeply Disappointed’ He Isn’t Yet the Oldest Person to Ever Go to Space

It’s no secret that William Shatner has been around for a long time. The actor is striking another item off of his bucket list – going to space. For years, he has been living in space, well on TV, for his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek. At 90 years old, he will be the oldest person on Earth to go to space, breaking a record. He will be taking the crown off of Wally Funk’s head, who flew on the New Shepard in July at 82. However, he is disappointed that the trip had to be delayed due to harsh weather conditions. He was delayed by a day.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren Rips Billionaires’ ‘Free Ride. . . All The Way To Outer Space’ On William Shatner’s Launch Day

BOSTON (CBS) — William Shatner became the oldest person in space on Wednesday, when the 90-year-old actor who played Captain Kirk blasted off aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. It was an exciting day for “Star Trek” fans – but Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts used the moment to share a different message about the new age of space travel. The one-time presidential candidate took to social media with a familiar mantra: The ultra-rich are getting away with paying too little in taxes as they set their sights on the final frontier. “Giant corporations and billionaires have had a free ride for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta accused of 'journalistic malpractice' for spinning disastrous Joe Rogan interview

CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta is facing intense backlash following his disastrous interview with podcast giant Joe Rogan. In the most explosive moment of the three-hour sitdown, Rogan pummeled Gupta over CNN's coverage of his COVID treatment after the network repeatedly claimed Rogan took "horse dewormer" instead of the human form of ivermectin that was prescribed to him by a doctor, forcing Gupta to admit his CNN colleagues should not have said that.
CELEBRITIES
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

299K+
Followers
38K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy