Soccer

Colombia v Brazil Live Commentary, 11/10/21

 6 days ago

That concludes our commentary of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier between Colombia and Brazil! We hope you’ve enjoyed it!. A lack of goals didn’t dampen the atmosphere in the ground as Colombia and Brazil play out a thrilling and exciting 0-0 draw in Barranquilla. The visitors came out of the second-half interval the better side, and had opportunities to take the lead - none better than Antony’s strike from six yards out which was dealt with expertly by Ospina. The Cafeteros for their part kept pace with the table toppers for the entire match, but their quality in the build-up was often let down by their inability to put the finishing touches on a move. Tite’s side drop points for the first time in qualification as a point takes them nine points ahead of second-place Argentina, while the draw keeps Colombia fifth for the moment.

