NFL

Matt Milano inactive; A.J. Epenesa active for Bills at Chiefs | Week 5

By Buffalo Bills
the buffalo bills
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills announced the following players are inactive for today's game:. Scroll to see photos of the Bills as they arrive and warm up for their Week 5 game at Arrowhead Stadium.

