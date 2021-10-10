CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Genesis Postpone Tour Dates Due to Covid-Infected Band Members

Rolling Stone
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenesis have been forced to postpone the final four U.K. dates of their Last Domino? Tour due to a “positive Covid-19 tests within the band.” They didn’t elaborate on which specific members of the band tested positive. “This is a hugely frustrating development for the band, who are devastated with...

au.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

Ozzy Osbourne Has 15 Songs Recorded for Next Album

Fans concerned about Ozzy Osbourne’s ongoing health woes can rest a little easier knowing that the Prince of Darkness is taking full advantage of the down time, continuing to work on the follow-up to his widely loved 2020 comeback album, Ordinary Man. Ozzy’s new record is once against being produced...
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Megadeth and Lamb of God forced to postpone final dates of tour to 2022

Megadeth and Lamb Of God have postponed the final three dates of their Metal Tour Of The Year due to the Covid-19 restrictions in Canada. The co-headlining tour, featuring support from Trivium and Hatebreed, was scheduled to wrap up with three shows in Canada but was pushed back until next Spring.
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Local tour dates for folks band

A folk band formed in Beirut have announced a UK tour with several local dates included. Welsh and English outfit The Trials of Cato returned to the UK in 2016 and performed up and down the country, leading to BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe hailing them as “one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times".
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Stuermer
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Mike Rutherford
ComicBook

Disney Princess Concert Tour Postponed Due To COVID

The Disney Princess Concert Tour has been postponed due to COVID-19. On Twitter they posted a message to let the fans know what was going on. But, for those who thought they would be heading to an arena to see all of their favorites, it's a sad moment. Last week saw Disney's Aladdin also have to push things back as some cases were detected among those in the production company. The Princess Tour is a massive undertaking with 85 cities on the list, and a lot of those dates will have to wait now. However, if you're in one of the cities that are scheduled for 2022, there is some good news. February through April are scheduled to go ahead as planned. That means Red Bank, NJ, Brockville, NY, Pensacola, FL, Evans, GA, Louisville, KY, and Oshkosh, WI will have to figure out something else to do in those evenings. Check out what the official Disney Concert Twitter had to say down below:
PUBLIC HEALTH
MetalSucks

Primus Postpone Shows Due to Covid-19 Case in Touring Party

Primus have been forced to take a few days off of their currently in-progress tour due to an unspecified member of their touring party becoming infected with Covid-19. The tour, which was originally set to take place in 2020, sees the band play two sets every night: one of originals, and one consisting of them covering Rush’s 1977 classic, A Farewell to Kings, in its entirety. Wolfmother were scheduled to be the support act for the current leg but couldn’t make it due to visa issues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
klbjfm.com

Testament, Exodus and Death Angel tour dates postponed until 2022

The Bay Strikes Back Tour, featuring Testament, Exodus and Death Angel, has been postponed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek was set to kick off next week in on Oct. 6 in San Luis Obispo, Calif. and end in late November. Testament guitarist Eric Peterson said in...
MUSIC
Deadline

Disney ‘Princess Concert’ Tour Cancels Fall Dates Due To Covid Concerns, Plans To Reschedule Next Year

Disney Concerts has canceled the fall dates for its Disney Princess – The Concert tour due to concerns over Covid, with plans to reschedule the shows next year. The national concert tour had been set to launch in Macon, Georgia, on Nov. 1, but all performances originally planned through Dec. 12 will be rescheduled for 2022, Disney Concerts announced in a tweet. The fall tour dates included stops in Red Bank, NJ; Brookville, NY; Pensacola, FL; Evans, GA; Louisville, KY; and Oshkosh, WI. The news follows the cancellation last week of performances of Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway through Oct. 10 after breakthrough...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Band#Glasgow#The Glasgow Sse Hydro#Rolling Stone
stereoboard.com

Genesis Postpone Remainder Of UK Shows On The Last Domino? Tour

Genesis have postponed the remaining UK shows of The Last Domino? Tour. Having already completed dates in Dublin, Belfast, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool and their first Glasgow show, the veteran rockers took to social media to break the news of "postive COVID-19 tests within the band":. "Following guidance and...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Founding CANCER BATS Guitarist Quits, Band Postpones 2021 Tour Dates

Founding Cancer Bats guitarist Scott Middleton has announced he's leaving the band. Middleton said recent life events have compelled him to leave, and that he has "nothing but love" for his now former bandmates. "After much consideration and an amazing 17 years together, I've decided that I will be parting...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch SLIPKNOT's Entire Holmdel Concert During 'Knotfest Roadshow' Tour

YouTube user FrontRowOrBust has uploaded video footage of SLIPKNOT's entire October 10 concert at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey. Late last month, SLIPKNOT launched the 2021 incarnation of the "Knotfest Roadshow" with support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following the band's Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25, and will wrap up in Arizona in early November.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Billboard

Alanis Morissette Postpones UK/European Dates a Second Time Due to COVID

Alanis Morissette had some hard news for her European fans over the weekend. Just days after wrapping up the Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl last week, the singer told her fans in Europe and the UK that she misses them terribly, but won't be seeing them anytime soon.
CELEBRITIES
q106fm.com

Avatar frontman tests positive for COVID-19; band postpones remainder of tour

Avatar is postponing the remainder of the band’s U.S. tour dates due to frontman Johannes Eckerström testing positive for COVID-19. An Instagram post from the Swedish metallers note that Eckerström, who is fully vaccinated, “feels fine under the circumstances,” and “expects a full recovery shortly.”. “Sadly, this will not be...
BILLINGS, MT
brooklynvegan.com

Purity Ring postpone tour to 2022 ++ Dawn Richard announces headlining dates

Purity Ring were already forced to reschedule their tour supporting their most recent album, 2020's womb, a few times. Most recently, it was scheduled to begin next week, but they have pushed it back again, this time to spring of 2022. "out of concern for the safety of our crew, our fans, ourselves and all our loved ones, we must postponed these tour dates once again," they write. "simply put, the pandemic is not yet over."
MUSIC
The Independent

Coldplay tour 2022: How to get tickets for the Music of the Spheres world tour

Following on from the release of their ninth album, Music of the Spheres, Coldplay are set to embark on a global tour next year. The Music of the Spheres tour will see the British band perform in many countries across the world, including a number of dates in the UK.In 2019, frontman Chris Martin said that the band would not tour until they found an environmentally sustainable way of doing so.You can find a breakdown of the eco-friendly adjustments made for the forthcoming tour here.Coldplay’s 2022 tour kicks off in March with dates in Central America, followed by the US, before moving on to Europe.The band are playing a number of dates in the UK: three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium (12, 13 and 16 August) and Glasgow’s Hampden Park (23 August).Tickets will be on sale here from 10.00am on Friday 22 October.It is not yet known how much tickets will cost.Earlier this week, Martin announced that Coldplay will stop releasing new music after their 12th studio album. While that only leaves room for three more releases from the “Violet Hill” hitmakers, Martin stipulated that they could continue to perform live afterwards.
MUSIC
BET

TLC Postpones Tour Due To T-Boz Health Issues

TLC rescheduled two CrazySexyCool performances in Texas after T-Boz (Tionne Watkins) suffered an allergic reaction at a previous show on the group’s national tour. A Twitter message posted on Oct. 2 alerted ticket holders: "TLC has rescheduled the Saturday, October 2nd show at the Smart Financial Center in Houston, TX to Monday, October 4th."
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy