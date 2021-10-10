Genesis Postpone Tour Dates Due to Covid-Infected Band Members

The Disney Princess Concert Tour has been postponed due to COVID-19. On Twitter they posted a message to let the fans know what was going on. But, for those who thought they would be heading to an arena to see all of their favorites, it's a sad moment. Last week saw Disney's Aladdin also have to push things back as some cases were detected among those in the production company. The Princess Tour is a massive undertaking with 85 cities on the list, and a lot of those dates will have to wait now. However, if you're in one of the cities that are scheduled for 2022, there is some good news. February through April are scheduled to go ahead as planned. That means Red Bank, NJ, Brockville, NY, Pensacola, FL, Evans, GA, Louisville, KY, and Oshkosh, WI will have to figure out something else to do in those evenings. Check out what the official Disney Concert Twitter had to say down below:

