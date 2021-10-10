CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Washington State’s experience is too much for Arizona volleyball in straight-set defeat

By K Doss
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolving the puzzle of the upper echelon of the Pac-12 has been difficult for the Arizona Wildcats. On Friday, they fell to No. 11 Washington despite looking ready to take a 2-0 lead in the match. On Sunday, it was more of the same as the Wildcats fell to the Washington State Cougars 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-20). For Arizona head coach Dave Rubio, it’s the expected result when one team has several very talented super seniors and the other has very talented underclassmen.

