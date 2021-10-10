CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Prosecutors don’t file murder charges in two 2020 killings

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors in St. Louis declined to file murder charges in two separate 2020 killings. Police said Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office decided that self-defense issues kept it from filing murder charges in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Tobias Courtney and 61-year-old Crystal Strong. But the suspect in that case was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. In a separate case, Gardner’s office declined to file charges in the Nov. 25, 2020, killing of 19-year-old Deshuan Jackson. A spokeswoman for the Circuit County Attorney’s Office, Allison Hawk, said the cases are under investigation but she declined to comment on why charges weren’t filed.

