Poll: One-Third Of Parents Say They Would Get Their Young Children Vaccinated

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nationally, COVID-19 cases are down 20% in the last 14 days, but in Minnesota cases are up more than 30%. That’s according to the New York Times. Much of the increase is because of a surge in cases in children. The state is now reporting 3,000 cases per week in children under 12; 996 Minnesota schools have COVID cases and on just one day last week 514 cases were reported in K-12 schools, and 441 of those new cases are among students. “Please get your child vaccinated,” said Dr. Gigi Chawla, the chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota. Her plea...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO