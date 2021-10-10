CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Poll: One-Third Of Parents Say They Would Get Their Young Children Vaccinated

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts to get young children vaccinated continue, as 5-to-11-year-olds could soon become eligible to get a shot. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports on the timetable.

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

Related
goldrushcam.com

Nearly Half of Parents of Adolescents Ages 12-17 Say Their Child Got a COVID-19 Vaccine Already; a Third of Parents of Children Ages 5-11 Say Their Child Will Get Vaccinated “Right Away” Once Eligible, KFF Reports

Almost 1 in 4 Parents with Children Attending In-Person School Say a Child Had to Quarantine Since the School Year Began Due to Possible COVID Exposure. October 3, 2021 - Nearly half (48%) of parents of vaccine-eligible children ages 12-17 now say their child has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a new KFF Vaccine Monitor report shows.
KIDS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pediatrician encourages parents to get COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — It's an exciting day for Dr. Lori Langdon after Pfizer recently announced its request to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends vaccinations for everyone 12 and above.
KIDS
UPI News

Study: Accidental burns among children up by one-third during pandemic

Accidental burns among U.S. children rose by one-third during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study. "COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders inevitably created a new dynamic between children and their social environment. One result was the increased risk of burns those children experienced," said Dr. Christina Georgeades, a study author and pediatric surgery research fellow at Children's Wisconsin, in Milwaukee.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5 To 11 Year Olds#Cbs2
wwnytv.com

How do parents feel about COVID shot for young children?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Pfizer vaccine could be the first available COVID shot for kids ages 5 to 11. But, how do parents feel about having their young kids vaccinated?. We spoke with several parents outside of Watertown’s Knickerbocker Elementary School during dismissal Thursday. Many say they’re not...
WATERTOWN, NY
dailymemphian.com

Suburban parents consider vaccine options for children

Some parents remain unsure about their children receiving the shot. But one family’s experience of living in Europe and seeing unvaccinated classmates contract chickenpox was a game-changer.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Children as young as FIVE could get their first Covid shots by Christmas as Pfizer prepares to ask regulators to approve its vaccine for younger kids

Santa could be coming early for some Australian families, with kids as young as five possibly in line to get a Covid vaccination before Christmas. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is hoping to soon make its case to Australia's medicines regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, to allow young children to get vaccinated over summer.
KIDS
CBS Minnesota

‘Please Get Your Child Vaccinated’: Children’s Minnesota’s Chief Doctor Pleads With Parents As COVID Cases Rise

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nationally, COVID-19 cases are down 20% in the last 14 days, but in Minnesota cases are up more than 30%. That’s according to the New York Times. Much of the increase is because of a surge in cases in children. The state is now reporting 3,000 cases per week in children under 12; 996 Minnesota schools have COVID cases and on just one day last week 514 cases were reported in K-12 schools, and 441 of those new cases are among students. “Please get your child vaccinated,” said Dr. Gigi Chawla, the chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota. Her plea...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
WXIA 11 Alive

Parents have mixed reviews on COVID vaccines for kids as young as 5

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Around 25 million more Americans could get a COVID-19 vaccine soon, including those as young as five years old. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 5-11. Kids in this age group would receive a lower dose of the vaccine compared to the one available for adults.
COBB COUNTY, GA
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville District 118 Advising Parents to Get Young Children Screened

Danville District 118 wants to get the message out to parents of three to five year old children that it’s not to early to be thinking about a pre-kindergarten screening. Two of them are coming up this month, both at Central Christian Church, 1101 North Vermilion. District Pre-K Coordinator Kathy Schluter says screenings very important for getting children off to a good start.
DANVILLE, IL
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy