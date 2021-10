“Yellowstone” fans are not the only ones counting down the days until the hit Paramount Network series returns. “Yellowstone” newcomer Finn Little has also begun his own countdown to the big day in which the fourth season arrives. Finn Little will join the cast and fans are excited to see what the youngster brings to the Dutton Ranch. At just 15 years of age, Little joins Brecken Merrill as the youngest stars in the modern western drama. Merrill, 13, plays Tate Dutton, who should be entering his teen years as early as this season. It will be interesting to see if Tate and Little’s character, Carter, interact much in season four.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO