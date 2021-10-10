CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Granville Adams, ‘Oz’ Star, Dies at 58 After Cancer Battle

By Keeli Parkey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cancer has claimed the life of actor Granville Adams. He was best known for his role in the HBO prison drama, “Oz.”. The show also starred “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni, as well as J.K. Simmons, Ernie Hudson, Dean Winters, Harold Perrineau, Rita Moreno, Eamonn Walker, and Kirk Acevedo.

outsider.com

Comments / 5

Related
Miami New Times

Granville Adams, Employees Owner Partner and Oz Actor, Dead at 58

Granville Adams, whom many Miamians knew as the dapper and ever-smiling partner at Employees Only and doorman extraordinaire at Florida Room, has died of cancer. Adams' wife, Christina Lomeli, and friends posted a loving tribute to Adams on social media. A New York native, Adams grew up in Harlem and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tvinsider.com

‘Chopped Junior’ Winner Fuller Goldsmith Dies At 17 After Cancer Battle

Fuller Goldsmith, who finished in first place on the Food Network’s Chopped Junior in 2017, has passed away following a long battle with cancer. He was 17. The young chef, who also competed on Top Chef Junior in 2017, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at the age of three and was a four-time cancer survivor. Top Chef Junior production company Magical Elves confirmed Goldsmith’s death on its Instagram page on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Dean Winters
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Harold Perrineau
Person
Eamonn Walker
Person
Kirk Acevedo
thebrag.com

Johnny Ruffo shares health update amidst ongoing brain cancer battle

Australian actor and singer Johnny Ruffo has shared an update on his health almost a year after he revealed he was battling brain cancer for the second time. The 33 year old, who is a former Home & Away actor, took to Instagram to share that he’s “not giving up the fight”. He posted a sweet photo of himself and his girlfriend Tahnee Sims and captioned the picture, “Just thought i’d jump on and give an update…
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed

As the fans and contemporaries continue to mourn the passing of Michael K. Williams, the actor’s official cause of death has been revealed. On September 6, Williams – famed for his roles on shows such as ‘The Wire’ and ‘Lovecraft Country’ – was found deceased at his New York apartment by a relative after being unreachable for a number of days.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Magic City#Organized Crime#Hbo#Playstation
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
People

Shannen Doherty Shares 'Truthful' Photos of Her Cancer Journey: 'I Hope We All Find Humor in the Impossible'

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her breast cancer journey. On Thursday, the 50-year-old actress — who revealed last year that her cancer had returned as stage 4 after previously entering remission in 2017 — gave her fans a raw look into her life by sharing images of what she called "my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second" in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CELEBRITIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
104.1 WIKY

Spice Girls’ Mel B says she’s been battling COVID-19

The Spice Girls‘ Mel B took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she’s recovering after contracting COVID-19. “In my head I’m here @youandmemaldives ahhhh what a beautiful place, sunshine crystal clear sea being totally spoilt rotten in my private villa named after me but in reality right now I’m curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of COVID,” Mel — a.k.a. Scary Spice — shared, along with a montage of photos from a recent vacation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Ray J’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones With Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love may have their ups and downs, but they’re always there for their kids. Find out more about their adorable young ones and family unit here. Ray J, 40, is singer, television personality, and actor, and he shares two children, Melody, 3, and Epik, 1, with estranged wife, Princess Love, 36. The two star in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and are currently facing more drama by the day as Ray J recently filed for divorce for the third time against Princess — all while battling pneumonia in the hospital.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

250K+
Followers
25K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy