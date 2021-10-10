Tom Brady changed his game targeting crucial wide receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has been firing on all cylinders so far this season. Their consistently fantastic production has given the ailing defense, which has been plagued by injury after injury, the necessary wiggle room needed to win the majority of their games so far. Now, while the entire receiving core has been playing exceptionally well, Tom Brady seems to have a solidified guy he prefers to turn to, Antonio Brown.thepewterplank.com
