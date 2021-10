Country music legend T. Graham Brown is excited about coming to Franklin County to perform at the Homochitto River Festival Oct. 23. Brown has been performing since the 1980s. His first single was “Drowning in Memories,” and the Top-40 hit helped him establish him as a singer. His first number-one song came a few years later with “Hell and High Water,” followed by chart-toppers “I Wish that I Could Hurt That Way Again” and “Don’t Go to Strangers.” Then he was introduced into gospel music circles with his 1998 release about his battle with alcohol, “Wine Into Water.”

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO