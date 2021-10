Two people died on Friday after an SUV collided with a school bus carrying 19 elementary students home from school in Salem County. The bus, driving eastbound on Route 540 in Pittsgrove Township, was hit by a Nissan Murano that authorities say had drifted across the center line. That impact caused the bus and the SUV to strike a Volkswagen Jetta, and all three vehicles went off the side of the road, according to a news release from the State Police.

SALEM COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO