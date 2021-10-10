CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers, C Mika Zibanejad agree to $68M, 8-year deal

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million. Zibanejad will count $8.5 million against the salary cap beginning next season and through 2029-30. The 28-year-old Swede was almost a point-a-game player last season with 24 goals and 26 assists in 50 games. Zibanejad has 283 points in 323 regular-season games since the Rangers acquired him from Ottawa in 2016. First-year general manager Chris Drury says Zibanejad has emerged as one of the premier players in the NHL.

Related
elitesportsny.com

Mika Zibanejad headed to 2022 Winter Olympics

Teams are announcing the first three players on their roster. Earlier this week, New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad was one of three players named to Sweden’s roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He will be joined on Sweden’s roster by Tampa defenseman Victor Hedman and Colorado forward...
NHL
wmleader.com

Rangers takeaways from Wednesday’s 6-2 preseason win over Devils, including Mika Zibanejad’s two goals

The Rangers came away with a chippy 6-2 preseason victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night. – The Rangers took an early 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game. Adam Fox drove to the left side of the net before sending a beautiful pass in front of the net for Mika Zibanejad, who simply had to tap it in for an easy goal. The goal was a good sign for both Zibanejad, who led all Rangers skaters with 24 goals last season, and Fox, who led the team with 42 assists.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Mika Zibanejad gave the Rangers a discount; but it won’t be enough to keep everyone around

Yesterday, the New York Rangers came to terms with Mika Zibanejad on a new extension. It will keep the 28 year-old on Broadway through the 2029-30 season. President and GM, Chris Drury wisely used his assortment of advantages to get the AAV down to $8.5 million. He did that by going 8 years, which no other team on the day of Free Agent Frenzy could do. Drury also cracked open the Rangers vault to make it a bonus laden deal, which makes it difficult to buyout. And he gave Mika the obligatory no-trade protection every player gets.
NHL
Yardbarker

Does the extension put Mika Zibanejad back in the conversation for New York Rangers captain?

Mika Zibanejad is officially set to be a member of the New York Rangers for the next 8 seasons. The team announced on Sunday an extension with the 28 year-old center. “I don’t know if words will ever be enough to describe how I’m feeling right now,” a thrilled Mika said on Instagram. “The feeling of putting on the New York Rangers jersey is the biggest honour and I can’t believe I will get a chance to do that for another 8 years.”
NHL
Mika Zibanejad
Chris Drury
NBC Sports

Rangers extend Zibanejad, likely out of Eichel sweepstakes

Consider the Rangers basically out of the Jack Eichel trade market, and Mika Zibanejad definitively not headed toward free agency. The Rangers confirmed they signed Zibanejad to a contract extension on Sunday. While the Rangers didn’t confirm the actual details, multiple reporters indicate that Zibanejad signed an eight-year extension. The...
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Chris Drury’s Next Steps Are Very Important Following Mika Zibanejad Extension

The New York Rangers made major news on Sunday by announcing an eight-year extension for Mika Zibanejad which will pay him $8.5 million a season starting with the 2022-23 campaign. The opinions on Zibanejad’s new deal are mixed, with those in favor happy that the dynamic goal scorer inked a...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Zibanejad Extension Makes Perfect Sense

The New York Rangers bought themselves a figurative exhale last weekend, locking up Mika Zibanejad long-term and bringing some clarity to their center situation – which nonetheless remains an issue that the Blueshirts appear to have few outside options to fully solve. Both team and player got some of what...
NHL
Yardbarker

Marc-André Fleury Poised to Make (More) History With Blackhawks

It goes without saying that when an organization infuses the type of star power that the Chicago Blackhawks have this past offseason, progress should follow. They’ve revised their roster from top to bottom, forcing the narrative away from being referred to as a mere rebuild. While those who have jumped aboard have to accept that a collective effort in Chicago’s favour is the priority, that doesn’t mean individual success should be neglected along the way. Good thing, too, as Marc-André Fleury is poised to reach new heights of superstardom in 2021-22.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
New York Rangers
WPXI Pittsburgh

AP sources: Panthers, Barkov agree on 8-year, $80M extension

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Aleksander Barkov was just a teenager when he arrived in Florida from Finland to start his NHL career back in 2013, spent a few weeks in his new sunny surroundings and came to the following conclusion. “I could live here,” Barkov said. He hasn’t...
NHL
NHL

Neal agrees to one-year deal with Blues

James Neal has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the St. Louis Blues. The deal is worth $750,000. Neal, who joined the Blues in training camp as a professional tryout, led the team in goals (4) in five preseason appearances. In 13 NHL seasons, Neal has scored 294...
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Larkin suspended in ‘weird’ first game, Bertuzzi looks healthy

Dylan Larkin will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. Larkin was racing Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for the puck about midway through the second period Thursday night. He cut in front of Joseph to establish position along the boards, and turned his back to Joseph who gave him a shove from behind.
NHL
theScore

Canadiens, Suzuki agree to 8-year, $63M extension

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to terms with center Nick Suzuki on an eight-year contract extension carrying an average annual value of $7.875 million, the team announced Tuesday. When the new contract kicks in next season, it'll make Suzuki the team's highest-paid skater. Only goaltender Carey Price ($10.5 million) carries...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

3 things we heard from Stan Bowman at the start of the new Chicago Blackhawks season, including how the team should be judged and the plan for Jonathan Toews

The question for the Chicago Blackhawks this season isn’t just what will they become by the time the wins and losses are counted, it’s also what are they supposed to be. Are they a team that gets a grace period while trying to combine developing players with established veterans acquired over the summer? Or did they improve enough that there will be consequences if they don’t make the playoffs? ...
NHL
amny.com

Islanders, Ryan Pulock agree to 8-year extension

As if there weren’t enough reasons for the New York Islanders to be celebrating the start of the 2021-22 season — which includes favorable Stanley Cup odds and a brand-new arena — there appears to be one more benchmark event to add to the ledger. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported late...
NHL

