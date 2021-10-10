CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mickelson wins again on Champions; Ko goes wire-to-wire

By The Associated Press
Santa Maria Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phil Mickelson won for the third time in four career PGA Tour Champions starts, closing with a 4-under 68 on Sunday for a two-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends. The 51-year-old Mickelson won for the first time since his out-of-nowhere triumph at the PGA...

