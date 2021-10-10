CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed at Woodland Hills apartment complex, condition unknown

By City News Staff
 6 days ago
A 22-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with another man Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.

The attack occurred at about 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 22100 block of Erwin Street. Police had no suspect information or description.

The LAPD’s Valley Bureau homicide unit urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call them at 818-374-9550 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

