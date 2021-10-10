CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State enters off week on heels of season’s first loss: ‘We have two weeks to get better now’

By Pennlive.Com Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 6:52 p.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa — For the first time this season, Penn State needs to rebound from a loss. And the Nittany Lions will have plenty of time to think about it. Penn State enters its off week after Saturday’s 23-20 loss at Iowa. There are a couple trains of thought when it comes to rebounding from defeats. Some players want to get back out on the field as soon as possible. Others want to comb through the film and take their time before returning to action.

